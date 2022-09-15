Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for His Controversial Emmys Bit

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson

Jimmy Kimmel is clearing the air with Quinta Brunson.

After the late-night host made headlines earlier this week for literally getting in the middle of the star's 2022 Emmys win, the two sat down together to address the incident.

"Congratulations on your Emmy," he told Quinta on the Sept. 14 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I missed it. How did it go?"

If you also missed it, here's what happened: Jimmy presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series with Will Arnett at the Sept. 12 award show. The presentation came after Jimmy Kimmel Live! lost to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category. And as Jimmy explained on his show, he thought it would be fun to do a "dumb comedy bit" where it seemed like he "drank too much" after losing and had to be dragged onstage by Will.

But after Quinta won the award for her writing of Abbott Elementary's pilot episode—making history as the second Black female writer to take home this trophy—Jimmy continued to carry out the bit and lie on the floor throughout her acceptance speech.