Prince William and Kate Middleton View Tributes for Queen at Sandringham One Week After Her Death

Watch : Prince William's Heartbreaking Message to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting a place that was near and dear to Queen Elizabeth II's heart.

The newly dubbed Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Sandringham Estate—the country home where Her Majesty celebrated many holiday seasons during her lifetime —in Norfolk, England, on Sept. 15 to view the floral tributes left at the Norwich Gates. During their walkabout, William—wearing a navy suit and black tie—and Kate—donning a long black coat paired with a matching handbag—could be seen chatting as they got a close-up look at the arrangements.

The visit came less than a week after William and Kate viewed floral tributes at Windsor Castle along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couples spoke with members of the public who'd come to express their condolences following the queen's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8

"It's a lonely place up there without her," Harry told one mourner in Windsor, per a video shared by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

The Queen's coffin is currently Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall in London, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects for the next few days.