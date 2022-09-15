Prince William and Kate Middleton View Tributes for Queen at Sandringham One Week After Her Death

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting a place that was near and dear to Queen Elizabeth II's heart.
The newly dubbed Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Sandringham Estate—the country home where Her Majesty celebrated many holiday seasons during her lifetime —in Norfolk, England, on Sept. 15 to view the floral tributes left at the Norwich Gates. During their walkabout, William—wearing a navy suit and black tie—and Kate—donning a long black coat paired with a matching handbag—could be seen chatting as they got a close-up look at the arrangements.
The visit came less than a week after William and Kate viewed floral tributes at Windsor Castle along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couples spoke with members of the public who'd come to express their condolences following the queen's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8
"It's a lonely place up there without her," Harry told one mourner in Windsor, per a video shared by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."
The Queen's coffin is currently Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall in London, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects for the next few days.
The coffin was escorted there from Buckingham Palace by hundreds of soldiers in a silent procession, and the queen's son, the newly proclaimed King Charles III, and his sons Harry and William walked behind the casket.
While the Queen's legacy will live on, the world will bid their final farewell to Her Majesty when her funeral is held at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19. In a Sept. 10 tribute, William reflected on how he will remember Her Majesty, both as an "extraordinary leader" and as his grandmother.
"While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful," he wrote in part of a statement." I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."