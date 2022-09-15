Sins Of Our Mother: The Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Lori Vallow Docuseries

"What is it that you think that I have done?"
That is the chilling question Lori Vallow asked her son Colby Ryan in a recorded phone conversation featured in Sins of Our Mother, Netflix's new documentary series premiering Sept. 14. The three episodes dive into heartbreaking and disturbing story of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell, who were both indicted for first-degree murder in June 2021 in the deaths of Lori's children Tylee, 17 and JJ, 7.
Lori was also later indicted on one charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in connection with the 2019 death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot by her brother. Chad is facing a separate first-degree murder charge in the death of his ex-wife Tammy Daybell, also in 2019.
Director Skye Borgman told E! News she was interested in exploring how Lori, a seemingly dedicated wife and mother, spiraled into religious fanaticism and ended up charged with murdering Tylee and JJ.
"Lori Vallow has many faces. That of a mother, sister, wife….and liar," Borgman said. "I don't know if we will ever know exactly what motivated Lori to commit such unspeakable crimes. But to formulate any answer we must look at Lori through the eyes of the people who knew her best."
That includes Lori's oldest son Colby, her mother, Janis Cox, her former sister-in-law, Annie Cushing, and other friends. And while the docuseries didn't include much new information about the case that gripped the nation's attention, there were still many heartbreaking revelations from those who were closest to Lori.
Here are the biggest bombshells from Sins Of Our Mother:
Sins of Our Mother is streaming on Netflix.