Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9

Watch : Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is on cloud nine.

On Sept. 15, the Wild N' Out star announced he recently welcomed his ninth child, his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha and their newborn baby girl. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

Nick went on to say that he wishes "to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice" during such a happy time.

"I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."