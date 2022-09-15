The Handmaid's Tale Season 5: Madeline Brewer Explains Janine's Unwillingness to Rebel

Watch : The Handmaid's Tale: Madeline Brewer on What's Next for Janine

When it comes to Janine, Madeline Brewer knows there's more than meets the eye.

In season five of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which dropped its first two episodes Sept. 14, Janine refuses to shake free from being a subservient Handmaid under the control of the Aunts, despite the urging of Esther (Mckenna Grace).

While Janine's complacency might be confusing for some viewers, Madeline completely understands her motivations.

"I think it's so easy to look at Janine and think that she's just following in line and she's following the rules," Madeline told E! News' Francesca Amniker. "I think it's very easy to think that she's doing that. But there's nothing that Janine does without reason. I think that she's a survivor and she always has been."

In order to survive, Janine decides to attempt to get on the good side of the Aunts.

"I think that she sees herself as, ‘If I'm useful to them, maybe they won't post me,'" Madeline argued. "Her most present anxiety right now, when we see her at the top of this season, is, ‘Will I be posted or not? Are they going to send me back into service or not?' Because if they send me back into service, I'm going to bow out of life. She doesn't need to be here anymore."