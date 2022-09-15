Exclusive

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5: Madeline Brewer Explains Janine's Unwillingness to Rebel

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer explained Janine's motivations in season five of the Hulu drama—and why there's more to her story.

When it comes to Janine, Madeline Brewer knows there's more than meets the eye. 

In season five of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which dropped its first two episodes Sept. 14, Janine refuses to shake free from being a subservient Handmaid under the control of the Aunts, despite the urging of Esther (Mckenna Grace).

While Janine's complacency might be confusing for some viewers, Madeline completely understands her motivations.

"I think it's so easy to look at Janine and think that she's just following in line and she's following the rules," Madeline told E! News' Francesca Amniker. "I think it's very easy to think that she's doing that. But there's nothing that Janine does without reason. I think that she's a survivor and she always has been."

In order to survive, Janine decides to attempt to get on the good side of the Aunts.

"I think that she sees herself as, ‘If I'm useful to them, maybe they won't post me,'" Madeline argued. "Her most present anxiety right now, when we see her at the top of this season, is, ‘Will I be posted or not? Are they going to send me back into service or not?' Because if they send me back into service, I'm going to bow out of life. She doesn't need to be here anymore."

So, in order to impress those in power, Janine goes above and beyond to get herself noticed.

"She has the anxiety of, ‘Will the Aunts post me if I make myself useful to them? If I can help out the other girls? If I keep them in line and we're all very organized and the morale is boosted with Janine there? If I can do that for these Aunts, then maybe they won't post me,'" Madeline said. "So, there's a little bit of manipulation there. Janine doesn't have a whole lot left. She just wants to have purpose."

One thing that does drive Janine, of course, is the undying love she has for her daughter—and the lengths she's willing to go for a potential reunion.

"If it means the chance of seeing Charlotte," Madeline said, "she'll do anything."

The first two episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season five are streaming now on Hulu, with new episodes released on Wednesdays.

