Abby De La Rosa Explains Why She’s Sensitive About “Polyamorous Relationship” With Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa gets candid about being in a “polyamorous relationship” with Nick Cannon and how it impacts her motherhood.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 15, 2022 2:43 AMTags
Nick CannonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Abby De La Rosa is speaking out about her "open" relationship with Nick Cannon.

The DJ got candid on how she feels about people's thoughts on her connection with the Wild N' Out host and on her transition from a monogamy to polyamory.

Abby, who said she became involved with Nick when she was 30 years old, told Lovers and Friends podcast host Shan Boodram that "being in a situation, or polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label, relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth."

The model, who shares 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick and is expecting a third child, said that she hasn't even begun to "scratch the surface" with being a mom. And if anyone has anything to say about her life, Abby doesn't take it lightly.

She said on the Sept. 14 episode, "I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood."

photos
A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids." Abby continued. "I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way. And I love that.'"

She said on the podcast that she felt Nick brought a "freeing vibe" to her life, and that while initially she was familiar with "the type of lifestyle he had lived," she didn't know "the capacity of how big it really was."

Nick and Abby haven't publicly confirmed the paternity of her third child.

Besides children with Abby, Nick is father to 2-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" with Brittany Bell. Brittany is currently pregnant with her third child with Nick. Last December, Nick shared that his 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott passed from brain cancer.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

2

RHOBH: See the OMG Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

Abby said Nick is her "primary partner" and that she's been "monogamous by choice" during her pregnancy. Though people may think her life is "out of the norm," Abby is happy with her family.

"Naturally, yes, I can understand everyone's distaste and disagreeance in the way that I have chosen to live my life. And I find it funny too when everyone's always coming and being like 'he's playing you, he's playing you.'" Abby said. "Technically speaking, we all know about each other. It's just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. And I trust the connection that I have with Nick."

Trending Stories

1

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

2

RHOBH: See the OMG Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

3

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

4

Sophie & the Queen: The Closest Royal Friendship You Didn't Know About

5

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

Latest News

Exclusive

The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer Explains Janine's Choices

Abby De La Rosa Details “Polyamorous Relationship” With Nick Cannon

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Settle Divorce

RHOBH: See the OMG Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Kelly Rowland Teams Up With a Stranger Things Star in New Movie

Dylan Mulvaney Claps Back At Trolls for Mocking Her Trans Identity

Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Carrie Bradshaw Iconic Newspaper Dress