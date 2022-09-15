Abby De La Rosa Explains Why She’s Sensitive About “Polyamorous Relationship” With Nick Cannon

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Abby De La Rosa is speaking out about her "open" relationship with Nick Cannon.

The DJ got candid on how she feels about people's thoughts on her connection with the Wild N' Out host and on her transition from a monogamy to polyamory.

Abby, who said she became involved with Nick when she was 30 years old, told Lovers and Friends podcast host Shan Boodram that "being in a situation, or polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label, relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth."

The model, who shares 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick and is expecting a third child, said that she hasn't even begun to "scratch the surface" with being a mom. And if anyone has anything to say about her life, Abby doesn't take it lightly.

She said on the Sept. 14 episode, "I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood."