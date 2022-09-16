Fate: The Winx Saga’s Paulina Chávez Explains Why Flora Is So Important to the Latino Community

Fate: The Winx Saga still has plenty of magic up its sleeve.
On season two of the Netflix teen drama, more magical mischief is afoot—and a very important character is along for the ride.
The second season features the highly-anticipated arrival of Flora, played by Paulina Chávez, a beloved character from Winx Club, the Nickelodeon animated series on which The Winx Saga is based. That being said, Flora did not appear in season one.
Some fans accused the series of whitewashing after the emergence of a new character named Terra, played by Eliot Salt, seemed to replace Latina fairy Flora.
In taking on the role, Chávez knew expectations were high—especially given what Flora's representation means.
"I felt a lot of support, actually," Chávez exclusively told E! News about joining the series. "Yes, it was nerve-racking. But a lot of people were excited. I was excited."
In fact, the reaction online even made it to Chávez, who noted that she doesn't "read tweets."
"But my mom found one and someone tweeted, ‘The girl who's playing Flora is actually Latina, we won,'" she continued. "I remember the first time I saw that I started to cry a little bit because it means something to people, it really does to the Latino community."
With all of that weight on her shoulders, however, Chávez still managed to appreciate the moment.
"I'm a girl from El Paso, Texas and I ended up shooting an amazing series in Ireland," she marveled. "It's mind-blowing."
In season two, fairies at Alfea College start to go missing, which motivates the group to topple headmistress Rosalind (Miranda Richardson) as the story evolves in new and darkly unexpected ways.
But don't just take it from us.
"There's action and adventure. There is something in it for everyone," Hannah van der Westhuysen, who plays Stella, teased. "You will feel seen, you will have a laugh and you may even have a cry."
The season also showcases the evolution of The Winx Saga's core characters, as they hone their powers and harness their full supernatural potential.
"We've seen these young women in season one," Precious Mustapha, who plays Aisha, said, "and we're now watching them grow and become strong, independent women in season two."
But if that's not enough of an endorsement, just listen to Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom.
"Emotional teenagers doing magic," she said. "Who does not want to see that?"
The second season of Fate: The Winx Saga is available to stream on Netflix.