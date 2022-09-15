Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her

Watch : Jersey Shore Cast Reveals If Kids Will Ever Join the Show

Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama.

As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.

"We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?'" Nicole exclusively shared with E! News. "And she's just always like, ‘No, I'll never do that show again.' We didn't want to push it."

But more recently, Nicole decided to reach out again and was surprised at what she found.

"I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me," Nicole said. "I don't know what I did. It's unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She's a part of the show. I feel like it's not full unless all of us are there. It's sad."

E! News has reached out to Sammi's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.