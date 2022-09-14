TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Calls Out Troll for Mocking Her Trans Identity

Mulvaney let the user know that their words can have serious consequences. "I am happy, but if you had made this video when I was depressed or god forbid suicidal, that could be really F-ed up and that could be on you," she said. "I can't have you making these videos about other trans people. I think you should find something else to put your energy into that can be enjoyed by more people than just transphobic people."

She concluded the video letting the viewer know that she doesn't hold any ill will and would love to see them "use their time in a more productive way."

The 25-year-old has chronicled her transition journey online for her 7.6 million followers.

During a June 2022 interview with E! News, Mulvaney reflected on her journey thus far. "I think the coolest part has been seeing people feel inspired to be themselves and getting these messages of hope, acceptance and support," she shared. "As overwhelming as this whole experience has been, and as exhausting as it's been, I do feel very much energized by my followers and by all the love."