Tell Me Lies Stars Reveal What It's Really Like Filming Those NSFW Scenes

Watch : Tell Me Lies Cast Talks Bringing Book to the Small Screen

The steamy sex scenes in Tell Me Lies may seem spontaneous, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, who play the protagonists at the heart of Hulu's adaptation of Carola Lovering's novel, explained that it took quite a bit of planning to pull off those NSFW scenes. Namely, the duo worked closely with an intimacy coordinator, who ensured that no surprises would arise while filming.

"It's really amazing that we had our intimacy coordinator," Grace told E! News, "who really just discussed everything and created such a safe environment for us, because the scenes are very, very intimate."

Grace credited her co-star for assisting in making the set a safe space, adding, "We were on the same page."

Jackson confirmed that he felt similarly, applauding the show's various directors for treating these scenes like another day at work. "It's not treated as this big, scary thing," he recalled. "It's just another scene that we have to block out and that we have to figure out beforehand."