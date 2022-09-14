Tell Me Lies Stars Reveal What It's Really Like Filming Those NSFW Scenes

The steamy sex scenes in Tell Me Lies may seem spontaneous, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, who play the protagonists at the heart of Hulu's adaptation of Carola Lovering's novel, explained that it took quite a bit of planning to pull off those NSFW scenes. Namely, the duo worked closely with an intimacy coordinator, who ensured that no surprises would arise while filming.
"It's really amazing that we had our intimacy coordinator," Grace told E! News, "who really just discussed everything and created such a safe environment for us, because the scenes are very, very intimate."
Grace credited her co-star for assisting in making the set a safe space, adding, "We were on the same page."
Jackson confirmed that he felt similarly, applauding the show's various directors for treating these scenes like another day at work. "It's not treated as this big, scary thing," he recalled. "It's just another scene that we have to block out and that we have to figure out beforehand."
And while Jackson's character is, what he described as, "a master of sex," the Mrs. Fletcher alum revealed that he didn't feel that way on his first day—and that's a good thing as it alleviated some pressure he felt. "I didn't have to go in there like some dynamo," he added. "Everyone collaborated to make it look organic and good."
The dedicated work has certainly paid off, with several fans already clamoring for more episodes on Twitter. One fan wrote Sept. 9, "I really need Hulu to stop acting like regular TV and just release all the #tellmelies episodes at once." Another chimed in, "Tell Me Lies is so messy and hot, go watch if you have Hulu."
For those who've yet to jump on the Tell Me Lies bandwagon, here's what you need to know, according to Hulu: "Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright (Grace) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."
Intriguing, right? You can catch new episodes of Tell Me Lies Wednesdays on Hulu.