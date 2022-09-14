Celeb Pastor Carl Lentz Says His Family Is Together After "Challenging Road"

Watch : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

There's nothing stronger than family.

Carl Lentz took to social media to show that his family remains strong and united following allegations of infidelity and abuse against the former pastor for the megachurch Hillsong.

"Its been a challenging road but we are alive, we are at peace and thanks to the grace of God we are TOGETHER," Carl, 43, wrote on Instagram Sept. 14, along with a series of snaps which included his wife Laura Lentz and their three children, Charlie, Ava and Roman. "Not sure what the future holds for us, but we do know that we face it as a family and for that I am so thankful."

He continued, "My deepest thanks to our friends and family that have shown us such unconditional love and grace when we have desperately needed it. Forever grateful.. we are hopeful about what is ahead!"

Laura shared one of the photos on her own Instagram page and echoed the sentiment, acknowledging that it's "taken a lot of work to make our marriage what it has become."