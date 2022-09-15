Cozy-Chic Nordstrom Rack Sweaters Starting at $17

You'll love these trending sweaters for fall, and they're up to 67% off now.

By Carly Shihadeh Sep 15, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Sweaters

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Low temps aren't our favorite, but we always look forward to fall and winter because it's time to slip into cozy, comfortable, super chic cold-weather styles. The foundation of any great fall and winter wardrobe is a great collection of scrumptiously cozy sweaters. If you're looking to update your wardrobe with trending sweater styles like cable knit, statement prints, sweater vests and more without going over budget, you're in the right place. 

We found 11 comfy-chic sweaters from Nordstrom Rack that look expensive, but they're actually so affordable. With prices starting at just $17 and styles being up to 67% off, you won't want to miss these deals.

Scroll below for 11 fashionable sweaters that will keep you warm all season long.

Sweet Romeo Star Print Sleeve Sweater

Look like the star you are in this sweater that gives us designer vibes, but it's just $30.

$30
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Daisy Jacquard Crop Cardigan

How cute is this cropped cardigan decorated with daisies? It's 63% off now, so it'll only cost you $25.

$68
$25
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Cable Stitch Turtleneck Sweater

Every fall wardrobe needs a cable-knit sweater, and this one is 67% off now.

$78
$25
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Mock Neck Chenille Popcorn Sweater

This textural "popcorn" knit sweater looks so soft and cozy. Its "truffle pink" color makes it even more scrumptious, and it comes in three other chic colors. The best part? This style is 58% off now, so it's yours for just under $20.

$48
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Love Tree Heart Print Knit Cardigan

You'll look adorable in this super sweet heart print cardigan. It also comes in a black and white pattern.

$25
Nordstrom Rack

Love Tree Argyle Sweater Vest

Sweater Vests can be cozy too, especially when you layer them over a long sleeve. This style is trending now, and it's just $17.

$17
Nordstrom Rack

By Design Free Spirit Floral Embroidered Long Cardigan

We love the beautifully embroidered sleeves on this sweater, and you have to see all of the gorgeous colors this style comes in. The best part? This sweater is 61% off now.

$78
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Sweet Romeo Oversized Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater

You'll look chic and stay comfortable with this oversized sweater. We love a classic black, but it also comes in five other colors like "latte," charcoal, and burgundy.

$30
Nordstrom Rack

Joseph A Plaid Hooded Maxi Cardigan

Get a lux, trendy look without breaking the bank with this hooded maxi cardigan.

$40
Nordstrom Rack

1.State Ottoman Ribbed Sweater

Take 62% off this sweater that comes in six different colors. We love the balloon sleeves as a modern take on the classic pullover sweater. 

$79
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Moira Oversize Ballet Neck Sweater

We love a Free People style, especially when it's on sale. This cool-girl-chic sweater comes in three bright colors, and it's 47% off now.

$148
$77
Nordstrom Rack

Now that you've made your wardrobe cozy, let's make your home cozy: 15 Under $50 Things on Amazon That Can Make Your Dorm or First Apartment Feel Extra Cozy

