Cozy-Chic Nordstrom Rack Sweaters Starting at $17

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Low temps aren't our favorite, but we always look forward to fall and winter because it's time to slip into cozy, comfortable, super chic cold-weather styles. The foundation of any great fall and winter wardrobe is a great collection of scrumptiously cozy sweaters. If you're looking to update your wardrobe with trending sweater styles like cable knit, statement prints, sweater vests and more without going over budget, you're in the right place.
We found 11 comfy-chic sweaters from Nordstrom Rack that look expensive, but they're actually so affordable. With prices starting at just $17 and styles being up to 67% off, you won't want to miss these deals.
Scroll below for 11 fashionable sweaters that will keep you warm all season long.
Sweet Romeo Star Print Sleeve Sweater
Look like the star you are in this sweater that gives us designer vibes, but it's just $30.
T Tahari Daisy Jacquard Crop Cardigan
How cute is this cropped cardigan decorated with daisies? It's 63% off now, so it'll only cost you $25.
T Tahari Cable Stitch Turtleneck Sweater
Every fall wardrobe needs a cable-knit sweater, and this one is 67% off now.
T Tahari Mock Neck Chenille Popcorn Sweater
This textural "popcorn" knit sweater looks so soft and cozy. Its "truffle pink" color makes it even more scrumptious, and it comes in three other chic colors. The best part? This style is 58% off now, so it's yours for just under $20.
Love Tree Heart Print Knit Cardigan
You'll look adorable in this super sweet heart print cardigan. It also comes in a black and white pattern.
Love Tree Argyle Sweater Vest
Sweater Vests can be cozy too, especially when you layer them over a long sleeve. This style is trending now, and it's just $17.
By Design Free Spirit Floral Embroidered Long Cardigan
We love the beautifully embroidered sleeves on this sweater, and you have to see all of the gorgeous colors this style comes in. The best part? This sweater is 61% off now.
Sweet Romeo Oversized Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater
You'll look chic and stay comfortable with this oversized sweater. We love a classic black, but it also comes in five other colors like "latte," charcoal, and burgundy.
Joseph A Plaid Hooded Maxi Cardigan
Get a lux, trendy look without breaking the bank with this hooded maxi cardigan.
1.State Ottoman Ribbed Sweater
Take 62% off this sweater that comes in six different colors. We love the balloon sleeves as a modern take on the classic pullover sweater.
Free People Moira Oversize Ballet Neck Sweater
We love a Free People style, especially when it's on sale. This cool-girl-chic sweater comes in three bright colors, and it's 47% off now.
