Will Judy Greer Appear in Halloween Ends? She Says...

Trick or treat?

That's what we're wondering after an eyebrow-raising conversation with Judy Greer regarding her potential participation in the final Halloween film, titled Halloween Ends, out Oct. 14. During an exclusive chat with E! News, ahead of the Sept. 20 premiere of Judy's Hulu show Reboot, the actress remained surprisingly coy when asked whether she may appear in Halloween Ends.

Rather than give an outright no, Judy replied, "Do you think I can talk about that at all? I can't talk about that. But I love you for trying."

Hey, that's not a no.

When viewers last saw Karen—the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis' famous final girl Laurie Strode—she was seemingly stabbed to death by the franchise's iconic villain Michael Myers. However, if the many Halloween films have taught us anything, not all characters stay dead and buried.

What do we know about the final film in the new Halloween trilogy? That either Laurie or Michael will meet their maker.

"This is Laurie Strode's last stand," the film's synopsis teases. "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive."