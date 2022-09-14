Exclusive

Will Judy Greer Appear in Halloween Ends? She Says...

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Halloween star Judy Greer gave a tease on whether horror movie fans have really seen the last of her character Karen.

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022

Trick or treat?

That's what we're wondering after an eyebrow-raising conversation with Judy Greer regarding her potential participation in the final Halloween film, titled Halloween Ends, out Oct. 14. During an exclusive chat with E! News, ahead of the Sept. 20 premiere of Judy's Hulu show Reboot, the actress remained surprisingly coy when asked whether she may appear in Halloween Ends.

Rather than give an outright no, Judy replied, "Do you think I can talk about that at all? I can't talk about that. But I love you for trying."

Hey, that's not a no. 

When viewers last saw Karen—the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis' famous final girl Laurie Strode—she was seemingly stabbed to death by the franchise's iconic villain Michael Myers. However, if the many Halloween films have taught us anything, not all characters stay dead and buried.

What do we know about the final film in the new Halloween trilogy? That either Laurie or Michael will meet their maker.

"This is Laurie Strode's last stand," the film's synopsis teases. "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive."

photos
Horror Movie Heroines

Bone-chilling stuff.

Now, if you're looking for something lighter to consume, be sure to check out Judy in Reboot, a new comedy by Modern Family creator Steven Levitan. In the show, Judy plays Bree Marie Larson, a former sitcom star-turned-duchess who has reunited with her old co-stars for a reimagining of their long forgotten show.

And while Judy revealed to E! News that she doesn't necessarily love most reboots—the Sex and the City revival being the exception—that didn't stand in her way of signing on to do the show. After praising the cast, which includes Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom and Paul Reiser, Judy shared, "I didn't really need to read the script, because I knew it'd be amazing."

Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Reboot premieres Sept. 20 on Hulu.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

