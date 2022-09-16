The Creators of Los Espookys Explain Why Beauty Pageants Are Integral to Season 2

Watch : HBO's Los Espookys Stars Tease Season 2 Secrets

On Los Espookys, beauty pageants are a matter of life and death.

Season two of the esoteric, sharply funny HBO Max comedy, premiering Sept. 16, finds Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) haunted by the ghost of a former Miss Nuestra Belleza Latina beauty queen, which serves as a catalyst for exploring the campy, glitzy world of pageant culture.

For creators Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, the examination of the pageant world was approached with great reverence, as Torres explained in an exclusive conversation with E! News, "I don't know if it's a Central America thing or not, but beauty pageants were always a thing very akin to sports."

Torres, who also stars on Los Espookys as the hilariously eccentric Andrés, revealed that, in addition to being an intrigued spectator, he has a familial connection to the world of pageants.

"One year, I remember my cousin was in a beauty pageant representing one of the states of El Salvador and it was so weird," Torres said. "It was all so strange. It's such a visually rich thing to consume."