See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Michael and Angela Have a Huge Blowup

Watch : Angela Says Michael Would Delete Instagram If She Sent Him $5K

This is one rollercoaster romance.

Looks like there's trouble in paradise for Angela and Michael of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. In this exclusive clip from the Sept. 18 episode, the couple finds themselves in a heated exchange, and the timing couldn't be worse. That's right, the blowup occurs on Michael's birthday.

And what she gives him in this clip is no present.

It starts out with the two having a seemingly cordial conversation, with Angela wishing her husband a happy birthday. But it doesn't take long for things to take a fiery turn, as Angela pointedly asks, "You didn't go out for your birthday?"

Michael, not appreciating the question, hits back with: "I didn't go out today. I'm not financially buoyant. I mean, I don't have more cash on me, so I have to stay at home."

He continues, "Remember I told you to send me some money, but you refused."