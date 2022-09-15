Exclusive

See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Michael and Angela Have a Huge Blowup

In this exclusive clip from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Sept. 18 episode, Angela and Michael are having one heck of a fight. See if the couple is able to make up below.

Watch: Angela Says Michael Would Delete Instagram If She Sent Him $5K

This is one rollercoaster romance. 

Looks like there's trouble in paradise for Angela and Michael of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. In this exclusive clip from the Sept. 18 episode, the couple finds themselves in a heated exchange, and the timing couldn't be worse. That's right, the blowup occurs on Michael's birthday. 

And what she gives him in this clip is no present.

It starts out with the two having a seemingly cordial conversation, with Angela wishing her husband a happy birthday. But it doesn't take long for things to take a fiery turn, as Angela pointedly asks, "You didn't go out for your birthday?"

Michael, not appreciating the question, hits back with: "I didn't go out today. I'm not financially buoyant. I mean, I don't have more cash on me, so I have to stay at home."

He continues, "Remember I told you to send me some money, but you refused."

Visibly annoyed, Angela demands for her husband to explain why she refused the money. Michael, at a loss for words, stays silent, which prompts Angela to scream in response, "Because you're an idiot!" 

Later in the clip, Angela explains her harsh reaction, noting in a confessional, "I've always provided Michael with enough money to live off of. So he can make payments on his car, keep his phone on, have a tv. So where's that damn money going if he's asking for more?" 

TLC

She also mentions that this isn't the only grievance she has in the relationship, declaring, "You blocked me on your Instagram. You're talking to women on your IG."  

Michael denies this accusation, explaining that his wife "wants to control everything."

Can their marriage get through this rough patch? 

We'll have to see when the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC and Discovery+ Sept. 18.

