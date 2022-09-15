Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sept. 14 episode previewed the falling out between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. See the texts sent after what Lisa Rinna called Kathy's "meltdown."

A cold front has hit Aspen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen. 

Reading "several hours later..." the message came after Kyle, Kathy and Lisa Rinna set off to a bar. From there, screenshots of texts from Lisa to Erika Jayne started to appear. "I got in a sprinter with Kathy and she had an absolutely [sic] meltdown," Lisa wrote shortly after midnight. "I've never heard or seen anything like it in my life." 

"Anger screaming throwing things crying," Lisa's second text read. "I'm locked in my room."

Erika simply responded "OMG," but the most shocking text would come thereafter. "The hatred that just came out of her towards her sister..." Lisa added. "I'm speechless." 

Upping the drama even more was Lisa's confessional playing out as the messages were revealed. "I know the idea of Kathy Hilton," she told Bravo's cameras. "The socialite is kind, is loving, is a pillar of society. The world thinks she's somebody that she's not."

The final nail in the coffin? A text not from Lisa, but to Lisa. "Silence is golden," Kathy texted her. "I am staying silent." 

Bravo

There's no telling what Kathy's staying silent about just yet, but she told E! News in July that when speaking to Kyle on the trip, "I said some things that I should not have said. It was how I was feeling." 

Hear more from Kathy about the falling out to come here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

