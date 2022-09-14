Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski Say They’re “Finally Together” But It’s Not What You Think

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski created a frenzy with Instagram posts that they're "finally together as partners" but it might not be what fans expect.

Watch: "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

A love that is … or isn't?

Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski left fans with many questions when the duo announced on social media that they were finally "partners." Never mind that JVN married partner Mark Peacock in 2020 or that Antoni has been dating boyfriend Kevin Harrington since 2019.

"We're finally together," JVN wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "Details tomorrow, but know that we're very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."

"Some personal news," Antoni also shared on Instagram. "After years of joking about it, we're finally together. Here's to giving things a shot :) More tomorrow."

The co-stars joint Instagram account, where they've posted flirtatious photos of themselves before, added to the frenzy with a post that read, "And to think it all started as a joke. Happy to report that we're finally together as partners - for real this time :) More tomorrow."

photos
The Cast of Queer Eye's Best Friend Moments

But what is exactly happening on Sept. 15? The duo's joint Instagram was recently following the Instagram account @yummerspets, a pet-care product page, as one of only three accounts it followed. Fans took that clue to mean that JVN and Antoni could indeed be partners—business partners that is. They have since sneakily unfollowed the account.

Social media users, who have been mischievously misled in the past with romance rumors, also speculated that the reality TV stars were hinting at a business announcement.

Instagram

One user wrote, "What joint business venture yall about to announce cuz we know that's all it is" and another voiced their support by commenting, "I love their trolling. You know this is going to be a business collaboration launch. I'm 100% here for it."

We'll have to stay tuned on Sept. 15 for the truth.

