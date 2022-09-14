Anne Hathaway Channels Devil Wears Prada Character During NYFW Show With Anna Wintour

You have to see the moment during New York Fashion Week where Anne Hathaway made a showstopping appearance at the Michael Kors show.

Anne Hathaway's latest style moment is actually groundbreaking.

While attending the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 show on Sept. 14 during New York Fashion Week, the actress channeled her iconic Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs, in the most stylish ensemble. 

Before eyeing the new collection, Anne turned heads wearing a chic black turtleneck dress that she paired with a chocolate brown croc-embossed coat. Matching pointed-toe pumps and a clutch completed her overall look.

That's not all, though. The 39-year-old brought back her famous sleek ponytail and fringe bangs, a hairstyle she rocked in throughout the 2006 hit movie.

What really sealed the deal, however, was the fact that Anne was sitting front row with Anna Wintour—who many believe is the inspiration behind the film's Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep). Additionally, Serena Williams and New York City's mayor, Eric Adams, were seated next to Anne and Anna.

Devil Wears Prada aside, Anne told Vogue how her fashion has evolved over the years.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," she said. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high. So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."

See The Princess Diaries star's head-turning look, along with other attendees at the Michael Kors show.

