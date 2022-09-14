Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility

Watch : Wendy Williams' Abrupt Daytime TV Exit: NEW Details Revealed

Wendy Williams is taking some take to care for her health.

In a statement to E! News, the TV host's publicist shared that Wendy has entered "a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues." The move comes a month after Wendy's former manager and colleagues spoke out about the working conditions of Wendy Williams Show's final months to The Hollywood Reporter.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," the statement continued. "Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world."

Wendy's publicist concluded their statement by asking for "prayers and well wishes during this time."