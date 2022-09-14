Brittany Snow’s Pitch Perfect Co-Stars Show Support After Tyler Stanaland Split

Brittany Snow's Pitch Perfect co-stars, including Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, are sharing their support after her split with husband Tyler Stanaland. See what they had to say below.

Watch: Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

Brittany Snow's co-stars are showing their support for the actress after her split with husband Tyler StanalandAnd its aca-amazing.

On Wednesday, the pair confirmed in joint statements that they are separating, under a black and white photo of the two sitting on a subway. Underneath Snow's photo, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson stood by her friend, commenting, "Love you Brit."

 A Simple Favor actress Anna Kendrick wrote, "I love you so much."

It's evident that the Barden Bellas have Snow's back with Chrissie Fit echoing Kendrick's sentiment saying, "I love you so so much."

Other celebrities rallied around the John Tucker Must Die star, with singer Kathryn Gallagher writing, "I love you," and Australian DJ Alison Wonderland commenting "Love you so much."

Snow announced her split from the Selling the O.C. realtor, who she wed in an intimate Malibu, Calif. ceremony in 2020, after more than two years of marriage in a post on Instagram.

Watch
Brittany Snow Channels Real-Life Cinderella at 2019 Emmys

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote on Sept. 14. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Stanaland posted an identical statement to his own Instagram.

David Crotty/Getty Images

The former pro surfer's relationship status has been a topic of discussion since the premiere of Selling the O.C. in August 2021, when Stanaland said that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona has tried to kiss him on two separate occasions, during an Aug. 23 appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, but added that the incidents "didn't happen while we were filming."

At the time, he also explained why viewers would not be seeing Snow or his home on the Netflix reality show. "As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private," Stanaland noted. "And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

