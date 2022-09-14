Return to the Tent With New The Great British Baking Show Trailer

Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show shared the official trailer for season 10, with judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas all returning to the tent.

By Vivian Kwarm Sep 14, 2022
You're in for a sweet taste of what's to come on The Great British Baking Show

Season 10 of the Netflix series seems to be quite a treat from what we're seeing in the trailer released Sept. 14. That's what happens when you gather "thousands of the best home bakers," as the teaser says. 

We're introduced to one of those baking experts, who reveals that they "always wanted to apply, but I never had the courage to actually do it."

Thankfully she did, as she's now in one of the most beloved competitions on TV.

Another contestant is equally excited to be on the baking competition series, admitting, "This is the biggest thing I've ever done. Things like this don't happen to me."

While the series is clearly making several dreams come true, it doesn't come without some bumps in the dough. As Netflix's description teases, "30 brand new challenges, designed to put every bit of their baking ability to the test."

It seems one contestant has a solid plan to deal with the pressure, revealing that she has a "fake it till you make it" approach. That's the spirit!

But, in typical Great British Baking Show fashion, the new season promises plenty of mouthwatering goodies, including cakes, sandwiches and more. Sadly, not all 12 bakers can be winners, however, as, per the official synopsis, "one contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals." 

 

Get your sweet tooth ready, as season 10 of The Great British Baking Show premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix

 

