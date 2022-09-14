Mazel! TV Show Based on Andy Cohen's Life in Development at NBC

You already know Young Rock. Now, get ready to meet young Andy Cohen.
The Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives executive producer is bringing his childhood to life on the small screen for the new comedy series Most Talkative, which is currently in development at NBC.
The series—inspired by his 2013 New York Times bestselling book of the same name—will follow a fictionalized 13-year-old Cohen growing up in St. Louis in the 1980s, long before he became the Bravo icon he is today.
"He's gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama," reads the show's synopsis. "Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own."
Universal Television and Blumhouse Television are both currently attached to the project.
"I'm tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show," Cohen—who is a father to 3-year-old son Benjamin and 4-month-old daughter Lucy—said in a statement, "and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV."
Known for being the king of reality TV—having produced unscripted such shows as Top Chef, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the Million Dollar Listing franchise and more—Cohen is a relative newbie when it comes to scripted television.
Having appeared as himself on shows such as Riverdale and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Most Talkative marks the first scripted series the star has officially developed.
Cohen will executive produce the show with writers Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner, with Emmy winner Todd Holland also set to executive produce and direct. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie will also executive produce for Blumhouse Television.
