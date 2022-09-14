Mazel! TV Show Based on Andy Cohen's Life in Development at NBC

Watch : Andy Cohen's Shady Response to Taylor Armstrong Joining RHOC

You already know Young Rock. Now, get ready to meet young Andy Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives executive producer is bringing his childhood to life on the small screen for the new comedy series Most Talkative, which is currently in development at NBC.

The series—inspired by his 2013 New York Times bestselling book of the same name—will follow a fictionalized 13-year-old Cohen growing up in St. Louis in the 1980s, long before he became the Bravo icon he is today.

"He's gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama," reads the show's synopsis. "Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own."

Universal Television and Blumhouse Television are both currently attached to the project.