See Love Is Blind’s Kyle and Deepti Get Honest About Their Feelings for the First Time

Love isn't blurry for Kyle Abrams.

In this exclusive preview of Love is Blind's After the Altar special, Kyle and fellow season two contestant Deepti Vempati have a deep talk about their relationship. In the clip, Deepti says "obviously, there's feelings there" before sharing that the couple hangs out almost every day and text each other first and last thing.

In response, Kyle gushes over Deepti, telling her that he's "so happy" with the way that their relationship is progressing.

"I care about you so much," he says. "I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you. I have so much love for you. I don't want anything to inconvenience you. I don't want anything bad to happen to you. I know that you would do the same for me, and you would do it just because of how much you care about me."