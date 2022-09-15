See Love Is Blind’s Kyle and Deepti Get Honest About Their Feelings for the First Time

Love isn't blurry for Kyle Abrams.
In this exclusive preview of Love is Blind's After the Altar special, Kyle and fellow season two contestant Deepti Vempati have a deep talk about their relationship. In the clip, Deepti says "obviously, there's feelings there" before sharing that the couple hangs out almost every day and text each other first and last thing.
In response, Kyle gushes over Deepti, telling her that he's "so happy" with the way that their relationship is progressing.
"I care about you so much," he says. "I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you. I have so much love for you. I don't want anything to inconvenience you. I don't want anything bad to happen to you. I know that you would do the same for me, and you would do it just because of how much you care about me."
Kyle goes on to reference the ongoing speculation around the nature of their relationship, saying that "people around" the couple are always "questioning" them. The two have never publicly confirmed if they're dating.
So, have they actually defined the relationship? Kyle admits, "I'm like, 'We're figuring it out,'" he admits.
Kyle and Deepti first began speaking in the pods on their season of Love is Blind, though Kyle ultimately left with Shaina Hurley while Deepti started a relationship with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. But Kyle raised eyebrows during the show's reunion when he admitted he "should've asked Deepti to marry me."
"I should've tried hard for you," Kyle told her at the time. "I mean, I love her so much, she's the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me."
The two have since fueled dating rumors by holding hands in public and making cameos on each other's social media accounts.
We'll find out the true status of their relationship when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.