Exclusive

See Love Is Blind’s Kyle and Deepti Get Honest About Their Feelings for the First Time

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati are getting to the bottom of their complicated relationship status in a preview of Netflix's Love is Blind: After the Altar, out Sept. 16.

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 15, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson

Love isn't blurry for Kyle Abrams.

In this exclusive preview of Love is Blind's After the Altar special, Kyle and fellow season two contestant Deepti Vempati have a deep talk about their relationship. In the clip, Deepti says "obviously, there's feelings there" before sharing that the couple hangs out almost every day and text each other first and last thing. 

In response, Kyle gushes over Deepti, telling her that he's "so happy" with the way that their relationship is progressing.

"I care about you so much," he says. "I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you. I have so much love for you. I don't want anything to inconvenience you. I don't want anything bad to happen to you. I know that you would do the same for me, and you would do it just because of how much you care about me."

photos
Love Is Blind Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Kyle goes on to reference the ongoing speculation around the nature of their relationship, saying that "people around" the couple are always "questioning" them. The two have never publicly confirmed if they're dating.   

So, have they actually defined the relationship? Kyle admits, "I'm like, 'We're figuring it out,'" he admits. 

Kyle and Deepti first began speaking in the pods on their season of Love is Blind, though Kyle ultimately left with Shaina Hurley while Deepti started a relationship with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. But Kyle raised eyebrows during the show's reunion when he admitted he "should've asked Deepti to marry me."

"I should've tried hard for you," Kyle told her at the time. "I mean, I love her so much, she's the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me."

The two have since fueled dating rumors by holding hands in public and making cameos on each other's social media accounts. 

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

2

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

3

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

We'll find out the true status of their relationship when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing

2

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

3

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

4

Matt Smith Says the Queen Would Watch The Crown—But Not Philip

5

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

Latest News

Exclusive

Christina Milian Shares the Sweet Reason Behind Beignet Box's Success

Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Cast

Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Aryn Seemingly Calls Out His Parenting

Blake Lively Shares "Important" Message She Hopes to Send Her Kids

Exclusive

Kenan Thompson Reacts to 7 Saturday Night Live Co-Stars Leaving

Matt Smith Says the Queen Would Watch The Crown—But Not Philip

The Crown’s Claire Foy Honors “Incredible” Queen Elizabeth II