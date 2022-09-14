See JoJo Siwa Reunite With Avery Cyrus While Recovering From Strep Throat

Avery Cyrus traveled to spend some time with JoJo Siwa as JoJo recovers from strep throat. See the pair, who recently went TikTok official with their romance, embrace during their reunion.

Avery Cyrus proved she'll be by JoJo Siwa's side no matter the distance.

Avery took viewers with her as she hopped a plane to be with JoJo, who has been under the weather with strep throat, just days before they went TikTok official with their romance.

In a TikTok posted to Avery's page on Sept. 10, a text message conversation between Avery and JoJo was shared where the Dance Moms alum wrote, "I'm sick :( I need a hug please."

Avery noted in her reply that although she would love to give JoJo a hug, she is currently in Florida. But let it be known that the 22-year-old made it happen. After catching a flight—and practicing her hug stance in various parts of the travel journey—Avery ended the video with a clip of her and JoJo in an embrace.

The sweet moment might just be the perfect remedy to make one feel better—especially while still on the mend. On Sept. 14, JoJo shared that she is still sick with strep throat despite plenty of water, antibiotics and lots of chicken soup.

The pair's reunion came just two days before they confirmed they're dating by sharing an intimate video on Sept. 12. While JoJo and Avery have sparked romantic speculation for some time, they made it clear where they stand with a video shared to JoJo's page of them sharing a smooch in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

The "D.R.E.A.M." singer captioned the moment, "Happiest girl."

From a kiss to a hug worth flying for, it's clear Avery is making sure JoJo remains just as happy.

