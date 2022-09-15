Jinkx Monsoon Wants to Be the First Person to Host Saturday Night Live in Drag

Jinkx Monsoon knows a thing or two about making history.
After steamrolling to victory on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 in July—the first all-winners season ever—Jinkx has her sights set on conquering another iconic stage: Saturday Night Live's Studio 8H.
On Aug. 29, after the official Saturday Night Live Twitter account asked, "Who do you want to host SNL?," Jinkx responded with two eye emojis, seemingly tossing her name into the mix.
But did she actually mean it?
"Listen, I am extremely serious," Jinkx exclusively told E! News about her aspirations.
"I know that it's going to be a logistical nightmare," she admitted. "How do you change the make-up from scene to scene? But whatever, I'll f--king figure it out! I've done harder things in my life. I won Drag Race twice, I could do an episode of SNL, god dammit!"
While RuPaul hosted Saturday Night Live in February 2020, he did so out of drag. Jinkx is determined to take things one step further, sharing her intentions to break down that wall for future generations of queens.
"I want to host in drag because I want to show that it can be done," she said. "One of my mantras is ‘A step forward for one of us is a step forward for all of us.' So if I were to host in drag, maybe it wouldn't be so inconceivable to see future episodes with more drag queens hosting. Or maybe it wouldn't be inconceivable to have a gender non-binary person being a permanent cast member."
When it comes to a potential opening monologue, Jinkx said she's been doing more stand-up comedy recently and already knows what she'd like to talk about.
"I've got material to pull from. If I did a monologue, I think what I'd want to talk about is this insane obsession conservatives have with telling trans people where they can use the bathroom," she revealed. "I have a whole thing about me, as a non-binary person who pees standing up. I use the men's restroom because if I'm going to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence, I want it to be men."
While putting the SNL dream out into the universe, Jinkx has already manifested a sketch comedy vehicle of her own in Sketchy Queens, premiering Sept. 15 on WOWPresents Plus, the company behind Trixie Mattel and Katya's hit series UNHhhh. Described as "Portlandia meets The Kids in the Hall," Jinkx created the show with Liam Krug, with whom she shares a fateful connection.
"We were born and raised in Portland, Oregon. We went to the same middle school and high school, just years apart," Jinkx said. "We had never met until the pandemic. We met because we are both still good friends with our high school theater teacher, who just happens to be a lesbian icon in Portland. We met by still being in contact with her and realized we had very, very similar senses of humor."
The series allows for Jinkx to show off her trademark, referential sense of humor, including one sketch in particular where she plays both roles in a phone conversation between Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Tilly.
It's the combination of Jinkx's sensibilities and Liam's modern edge, Jinkx argued, that makes Sketchy Queens sing.
"When we work together, we take my Old Hollywood references and my millennial affinity for non sequitur and absurdity, and then combine it with his Gen Z, quick cut, very rapid thinking," she said. "He is wonderfully esoteric. The combo of us together produces really, really weird ideas, and I think really fun results."
See for yourself when Sketchy Queens premieres Sept. 15 on WOWPresents Plus.