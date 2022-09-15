Jinkx Monsoon Wants to Be the First Person to Host Saturday Night Live in Drag

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Cast - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Jinkx Monsoon knows a thing or two about making history.

After steamrolling to victory on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 in July—the first all-winners season ever—Jinkx has her sights set on conquering another iconic stage: Saturday Night Live's Studio 8H.

On Aug. 29, after the official Saturday Night Live Twitter account asked, "Who do you want to host SNL?," Jinkx responded with two eye emojis, seemingly tossing her name into the mix.

But did she actually mean it?

"Listen, I am extremely serious," Jinkx exclusively told E! News about her aspirations.

"I know that it's going to be a logistical nightmare," she admitted. "How do you change the make-up from scene to scene? But whatever, I'll f--king figure it out! I've done harder things in my life. I won Drag Race twice, I could do an episode of SNL, god dammit!"

While RuPaul hosted Saturday Night Live in February 2020, he did so out of drag. Jinkx is determined to take things one step further, sharing her intentions to break down that wall for future generations of queens.