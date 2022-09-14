Jesse Powell's Sister Tamara Sends Message to Supporters After Singer's Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jesse Powell's sister has words of love for supporters.

Following her brother's death at his Los Angeles home, Tamara Powell shared her gratitude to those who left touching messages for the late R&B singer.

Commenting on the Sept. 13 Instagram post where she first shared the devastating news, Tamara wrote, "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR PRAYERS & CONDOLENCES." His cause of death has not been shared, though Tamara said the 51-year-old passed away "peacefully."

Fans and celebrities remembered Jesse, known for his for his late '90s track "You," as a talented musician and friend.

Fellow artist Chester Gregory wrote, "MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES!!! You know Jesse was like a brother to me!!! I love you and your whole family so much! I'm here for you and with you!!!" with Tamara replying, "love u chess" accompanied by a teary-eyed emoji.

Tamara responded to singer Cheryl Pepsii Riley's condolences by writing, "He loved you! Thank u Queen" to which Cheryl said back, "I loved HIM! I've been a fan from the beginning!"