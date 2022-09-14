Must-Have Products To Prevent Hair Breakage Starting at $8

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your hair is feeling dry and frizzy from salon dyes or bleaches, heat products, or even summer chlorine, this roundup is for you. We've rounded up products to prevent hair breakage or restore strong hair after damage has already been done, and prices start at just $8.
Say goodbye to dry, brittle hair. We definitely have a nine-step skincare routine, but it's time to give our hair as much attention as we give our skin. Whether you need a chic satin pillowcase, silk scrunchy, or heat protectant to prevent breakage or a hair mask or serum to strengthen damaged hair, you've come to the right place.
Scroll below for eight hair products from Amazon, Ouai, and Olaplex that will help you achieve strong, silky hair and prevent damaged locks.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen - Silver Grey Silk Pillowcase 2 Pack 20x30 inches - Satin Pillow Cases Set of 2 with Envelope Closure
A satin pillowcase is the key to silky hair. This one is just $8 and has over 188,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It comes in 23 chic colors, so you can find the one that matches your bedding. We love a satin addition to you room, as it'll add a luxurious touch.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk, Hair Scrunchies for Frizz Prevention, Satin Hair Ties for Breakage Prevention and Gentle Style Preservation, Sleep and Night Scrunchie, 5 Pack, Assorted
With over 14,000 5-star reviews and just $9 for five scrunchies, you'll never use a regular hair tie again. Pulling your hair back always causes breakage, but satin scrunchies are much better for hair health. These scrunchies come in six colors and patterns, including a light pink and black and white striped pattern.
Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap for Drying Wet Hair and Microfiber Scrunchies for Frizz Free, Back to School Heatless Hair Drying, Cleanse Bundle (Micro Dot, White)
Wet hair is more susceptible to breakage than dry hair. The microfiber towel hair wrap and scrunchies from Kitsch are more gentle on your hair than most towels to prevent breakage, frizz, and dry your hair quickly without heat.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
This Olaplex hair mask has gone viral on TikTok, as many beauty buffs say it's a hair health game-changer. Let this Hair Repair Perfector product sit in your hair for 10 minutes or more before you wash it. With over 516,000 "loves" on Sephora, Olaplex says its Bond Building Technology is proven to reverse damage and breakage caused by chemical services, heat, and styling.
Heat Protection Spray
We all know that heated styling products aren't the best for hair health. Protect your hair from breakage caused by heat tools before it happens with Ouai's Heat Protection Spray.
Leave In Conditioner
Protect from heat and fight dryness, frizz, and breakage with tamarind seed extract, panthenol, vitamin e, and hydrolyzed proteins that are key ingredients in this leave in conditioner from Ouai. This product is an Allure Readers' Choice Award Winner.
Hair Strengthening Trio
For just $25, Native's Strengthening Trio includes a strengthening shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask to strengthen hair against damage, restore moisture, and reduce breakage. These products are made without sulfates, parabens, and they're curelty-free.