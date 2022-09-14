Why Elisabeth Moss Says She Can’t Choose Between Nick and Luke in The Handmaid's Tale

Watch : Elisabeth Moss Calls Handmaid's Tale Season 5 an "Intense Ride"

Elisabeth Moss is grateful that she's not actually June from The Handmaid's Tale—especially when it comes to the love triangle at the center of season five.

Throughout the past four seasons, viewers have watched as June (Moss) struggled with her feelings for Luke (O.T. Fagbenle), the father of her first daughter Hannah, and Nick (Max Minghella), the father of her second daughter Nichole. It's a love triangle that has fans taking sides, but for Elisabeth, it isn't so easy to choose which man June should be with.

"How do you choose?" Elisabeth told E! News' Francesca Amniker. "That's an impossible choice. I can't make that choice, I don't know if anyone can make that choice."

So while people have been asking Elisabeth her opinion for years, she said she simply can't decide and would rather remain neutral. "Can I be team both?" the actress said. "I love them both equally, for different reasons."