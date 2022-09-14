Spotlight On Goodlife Clothing: Upgrade Your Fall Style With Basics Under $100

Goodlife Clothing makes high-quality, responsibly manufactured, and oh-so-soft essentials for men and women. Here are a handful of our faves that keep us stylish throughout the layering season.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 14, 2022 8:04 PMTags
FashionShoppingE! Insider ShopNBCU CheckoutE! Insider
E-Comm: Goodlife Clothing

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

At Goodlife Clothing, they're all about one thing: Making "premium essentials" that support modern living. By designing, crafting, and responsibly manufacturing everyone's favorite layers (think tees, henleys, and sweats), they've developed a line of high-end basics that make feeling dressed down a little more dressed up. They're not too bold, not too boring, and worth noting — not too gendered. It's 2022!

After all, even when you're going comfy mode, isn't it nice to pull something on that hasn't been worn through? And in fact, will only get softer and better-looking with time? That lived-in, love-forever quality defines each premium piece from Goodlife. It's almost like...they want their complete collection to support your good life! (They do. It's in the mission statement.)

So whether you're upgrading your wardrobe after a few years of leaning a little too hard into your greatest hits, or just looking for some fresh fall layers, here's what we're loving from Goodlife this season. 

read
This Lip Tint With Over 10,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews Comes in 20 Fall Colors

Sun-Faded Slub Scallop Crew

Pigment-dyed for a "washed and worn" look, this heavyweight tee transforms laidback looks into freshly polished ones.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Supima Cropped Crew

Based on the classic boyfriend tee that inspired Goodlife to launch their women's collection, this soft and flattering top is cropped for an effortlessly flattering fit. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

2

Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Wear Military Uniform

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

Recycled Polartec Fleece Short

Goodlife's first-ever piece made from 100% recycled materials, this "insanely soft and lightweight" fleece knit delivers "warmth without the weight." Perfect for unpredictable fall weather.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Slub L/S Scallop Henley

I don't know about you, but I love a henley. And a mid-weight one with dyed buttons to match? Hello shirt technically designed for dudes that I'm going to live in anyway.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Tri-Blend Classic V

Made from the line's "premium tri-blend," this durable (and versatile) tee is an ideal layering piece.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Loop Terry Oversized Sweatshirt

With its boxy, oversized fit and strong terry fabrication, this sweatshirt is just begging to be worn with your favorite pair of bike shorts.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Loop Terry Oversized Sweatpant

Okay, so, I cheated and included something over $100. But can you blame me? With a loose fit and year-round weight, these sweatpants make Zoom meetings, dog walking, coffee-getting, and weekend napping way cuter.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Now that your wardrobe is ready, here's where to buy cute and affordable fall home decor to get your space to match your style.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

2

Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Wear Military Uniform

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

4

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

5

Bill Horn Speaks Out Following His Husband Scout Masterson's Death

Latest News

See JoJo Siwa Reunite With Avery Cyrus While Battling Strep Throat

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

Breaking

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Must-Have Products To Prevent Hair Breakage Starting at $8

Exclusive

Elisabeth Moss Weighs In on The Handmaid's Tale Love Triangle

Olivia Wilde Daughter Daisy Lands Role in Don't Worry Darling