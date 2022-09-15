Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Extreme Lengths She'll Take for Beauty

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin

When it comes to beauty, Kourtney Kardashian isn't afraid to poosh it to the extreme.

After all, the reality TV star and her family members are known for trying bizarre cosmetic treatments. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kourtney explained why she's not afraid to take extreme procedures, especially if it's all in the name of beauty.

"Zone into the pain," Kourtney told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes while promoting her boohoo collection during New York Fashion Week. "It's all for a good cause."

She continued, "I'm down for some painful treatments, like needles, needling and blood. And I don't numb, I'm not into numbing creams. I like to feel it and experience it and know that it's working."

On the first season of The Kardashians, Kourtney gave fans a glimpse inside some of her beauty practices, including when she steamed her vagina with roses to help with her fertility as she and Travis Barker tried having a baby.