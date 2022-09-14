Khloe Kardashian Fans Are Convinced You Can Hear Her Baby Boy in This Video

Khloe Kardashian’s latest video has the internet sleuths convinced they can hear her new baby boy in the background. Listen here.

Is that the sound of the newest generation of the Kardashians? Fans think yes.

Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram Story showing off Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenners' latest collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics on Sept. 13, but it's the background noise that has followers buzzing. On Sept. 14, the TikTok account "Kardashtiktoks" reposted the story and speculated that the apparent baby coos mean it's "Khloe's baby boy in the background." 

One user commented, "Awwww baby in the background how adorable," while another wrote, "Any name guesses? Do you think they picked another T name?"

Khloe is mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians star has kept her son's name under wraps thus far, following in the steps of her younger sister Kylie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who welcomed her second child in February with Travis Scott, has yet to announce her baby boy's new name, as she's in the process of changing it from Wolf.

News broke in August that Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son via surrogate.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave a glimpse into her new life as a mom of two during an Aug. 30 interview with Elle. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts, she shared. "My kids challenge me as a person so being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

The reality star added, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

However, their newest addition doesn't mean that Khloe and Tristan are back together. The two split after it was revealed last year that the NBA star had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

In July a source close to the Good American founder told E! News that she and Tristan "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."

