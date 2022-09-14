Find Out Which Bachelorette Season 19 Contestant Is In Line to be the Next Bachelor

Watch : Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale

Zach Shallcross, will you accept this rose?

The upcoming 27th season of ABC's The Bachelor has zeroed in on Zach to be its leading man, according to Variety.

Zach was a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelorette, which is currently airing and features Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the first co-Bachelorettes in the franchise's history.

During part one of the two-part Bachelorette finale on Sept. 13, Zach left Mexico after breaking things off with Rachel, whom he committed to earlier in the season.

After spending the night with Rachel in the fantasy suites, he felt something changed between them. And, before the rose ceremony could begin, Zach pulled Rachel aside and said, "I did really love you. I saw a future with you. But I need to go."

Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim, Calif., according to ABC, who "doesn't like breakfast" and is a "master of the Top Gun high-five."

According to Variety, numerous other contestants were considered to be the next Bachelor, including Nate Mitchell, also from the current season of The Bachelorette.

Nate, who had committed to Gabby's side, said an emotional goodbye to the Bachelorette on a trip to Amsterdam after she admitted she wasn't ready to be a mother to his 6-year-old daughter at home.