Survivor’s Jeff Probst Explains Why the Hourglass Twist Has Been Voted Off the Island

The tribe has spoken on Survivor's controversial hourglass twist.

Ahead of the Sept. 21 premiere of Survivor season 43, host Jeff Probst has revealed which twists will not make it into this next chapter.

"Here's what you won't see in Survivor 43: Change History and Do or Die," the long-running host told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 14. "How ya like them apples?"

And while Probst knows nixing the twists will be contentious, he's not necessarily snuffing their torches forever.

"I can already hear some fans celebrating and others saying we caved to criticism," the Emmy-winning host said. "We love fan feedback, and the feedback on Change History was amazing. People either really liked it or really hated it, but not a single person said 'Eh, I could take it or leave it.' And with Do or Die, the drama was electrifying but we also felt that was one twist we could put on the shelf… for now."