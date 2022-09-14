Megan Hilty Family Tragedy: Plane Wreckage Found After Crash in Washington

The search for the plane crash that took the lives of 10 people, including three members of Smash star Megan Hilty's family, has ended.
On Sept. 12, the National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) announced that they found the wreckage belonging to the sea plane that crashed off Whidbey Island in Washington on Sept. 4. The debris was discovered approximately 190 feet underwater in Mutiny Bay.
Due to the depth and three to five knot current of the water, the NTSB said that the "most suitable tool of recovery" would be a remotely operated vehicle.
On Sept. 6, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that ten people—including Megan's pregnant sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and their son Remy Mickel—were killed during the flight, which was traveling from Friday Harbor, a tourist destination in Washington State's San Juan Islands, to the state's Renton Municipal Airport.
So far, one body has been recovered from the wreckage and was transferred to the Island County coroner. However, the victim has not yet been positively identified.
Following the tragedy, Megan honored her late family members in a heartbreaking tribute on social media, revealing that her sister was set to give birth to a baby boy named Luca next month.
"The last three days have been the worst of our lives," the Tony nominee captioned her Sept. 7 Instagram post. "There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief. The last thing I wanted to do was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly, but it's come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven't even mentioned baby Luca."
Megan also noted that Lauren and Ross were also parents to a daughter, who was not on the flight when it crashed. The actress added that she wants to keep her niece's name private because she is a minor.
However, Megan said she is grateful for all the love she and her family have received since this tragedy occurred.
"The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family," Megan shared. "It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are."