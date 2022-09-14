Gabrielle Union Reveals Her and Dwyane Wade's Baby Brand Had to Pass Daughter Kaavia's Test

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter is already a CEO in training.

Of course, no one would expect anything less from Kaavia James. Whether she's having a fabulous twinning moment with the Bring It On star or not afraid to use her "shade superpower," the toddler is a force of nature.

So, it's no surprise that Gabrielle revealed her daughter had "the most important voice" when she and the retired basketball pro began developing their baby care brand, Proudly, which offers products specifically made for melanated skin (and is now available to shop at Target).

"If it doesn't pass the Kaav test, then it probably wouldn't pass the test in your house either," Gabrielle exclusively told E! News. "Everything was tried out by Kaav. The things that she loved went one direction and the things she hated we've never seen again."

The 49-year-old admitted she and Dwyane were met with a lot of trial and error as Kaavia tested out products.