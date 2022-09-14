Gabrielle Union Reveals Her and Dwyane Wade's Baby Brand Had to Pass Daughter Kaavia's Test

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter is already a CEO in training.
Of course, no one would expect anything less from Kaavia James. Whether she's having a fabulous twinning moment with the Bring It On star or not afraid to use her "shade superpower," the toddler is a force of nature.
So, it's no surprise that Gabrielle revealed her daughter had "the most important voice" when she and the retired basketball pro began developing their baby care brand, Proudly, which offers products specifically made for melanated skin (and is now available to shop at Target).
"If it doesn't pass the Kaav test, then it probably wouldn't pass the test in your house either," Gabrielle exclusively told E! News. "Everything was tried out by Kaav. The things that she loved went one direction and the things she hated we've never seen again."
The 49-year-old admitted she and Dwyane were met with a lot of trial and error as Kaavia tested out products.
"She has a very specific bath time, bedtime routine that she doesn't like to deviate from," Gabrielle explained. "If we tried to introduce something to her routine that she didn't like that disrupts the whole operation."
As she put it, "Bedtime is like war, it's like preparing for battle. A lot of days we don't win."
"From the look, the feel, the smells, textures," the Deliver Us From Eva actress continued, "all of that had to pass the toddler test."
The brand's line includes diapers, diaper cream, lotions and baby wash (among other items)—a huge accomplishment that isn't lost on Dwyane.
"To be able to start this company," the 40-year-old told E! News, "and a year and a half later be at a point where we've made it to Target, where we're going nationwide and around the world, it's very special."
And while Kaavia's expertise played a major role in Proudly, Gabrielle opened up about how her daughter's skin issues first inspired the brand.
"Kaavia had every skin condition you could imagine," she said, "from cradle cap to eczema to baby acne to diaper rash. And melanated babies just need something different."
She continued, "The more I was talking to other parents of color, the more I realized that we seem to be over-indexing on these skin issues. That's when it became crystal clear that we needed something that centers and meets the needs of melanated babies and children."
Dwyane echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Gab and I understand that we're some of the most blessed people in this world, but going through this with Kaav, we realized we're no different than anyone else."
He added, "This is not just a company to us, we live this. Most brands not getting it right, not centering us, and so, it's personal."