See Savannah Chrisley Let Loose at a Male Strip Club With Brother Chase

Watch : Savannah Chrisley's WILD Night at Cowboys Striptease Club

Yeehaw!

Chase Chrisley is treating sister Savannah Chrisley to a wild night out in Nashville in this exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 14 premiere of E!'s Growing Up Chrisley. Joined by pals Elliott and Chadd, Savannah has no idea what secret location she's being taken to and asks for a clue.

"I'm only gonna say this: I hope tonight is the first night of 'vacation Savannah' that you don't get to see, Chase," Chadd says in the preview. "She gonna be alive like nobody's business."

When the group pulls up to a cowboy-themed male strip club, Chadd announces, "It is about to get wild!"

Once seated inside, the gang lets loose watching shirtless male dancers remove their clothes.

"I like that one," a giddy Savannah says of one stripper. "I'm so excited!"

Chase decides to turn up the fun by pulling out a giant stack of dollar bills for Savannah.

"Stop licking your lips!" Elliott teases her.