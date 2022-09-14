Exclusive

See Savannah Chrisley Let Loose at a Male Strip Club With Brother Chase

Chase Chrisley is treating sister Savannah to a night on the town in this exclusive sneak peek at E!'s Growing Up Chrisley premiere. See her make it rain over sexy cowboy strippers.

By Brett Malec Sep 14, 2022 8:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesShowsSavannah ChrisleyNBCUGrowing Up Chrisley
Watch: Savannah Chrisley's WILD Night at Cowboys Striptease Club

Yeehaw!

Chase Chrisley is treating sister Savannah Chrisley to a wild night out in Nashville in this exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 14 premiere of E!'s Growing Up Chrisley. Joined by pals Elliott and Chadd, Savannah has no idea what secret location she's being taken to and asks for a clue.

"I'm only gonna say this: I hope tonight is the first night of 'vacation Savannah' that you don't get to see, Chase," Chadd says in the preview. "She gonna be alive like nobody's business."

When the group pulls up to a cowboy-themed male strip club, Chadd announces, "It is about to get wild!"

Once seated inside, the gang lets loose watching shirtless male dancers remove their clothes. 

"I like that one," a giddy Savannah says of one stripper. "I'm so excited!"

Chase decides to turn up the fun by pulling out a giant stack of dollar bills for Savannah.

"Stop licking your lips!" Elliott teases her.

photos
Stars Playing Strippers

It's not long before Savannah is tucking money in the pants of shirtless hunks and making it rain on the stage.

"This cowboy-lesque thing, I would never have thought in a million years would be up my alley," Savannah admits in a confessional. "I love a good, solid-built guy, you know?"

E!

She later tells Chase, "Thank you so much for this cowboy burlesque night. It was exactly what I needed. I've never acted my age and now I feel like I'm finally making up for all the lost time."

See their wild time in the teaser above.

