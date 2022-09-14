Exclusive

See Keke Palmer Call Out Jimmy Fallon for Cheating in Hilarious Password Preview

Jimmy Fallon is breaking the rules on the season finale of NBC's Password! See host Keke Palmer put the comedian on blast for cheating in this LOL-worthy sneak peek.

By Brett Malec Sep 14, 2022 7:00 PMTags
TVGamesNBCExclusivesJimmy FallonCelebritiesKeke PalmerNBCU
Watch: Keke Palmer & Jimmy Fallon Thank Betty White for "Password"

Things are getting cutthroat on the season finale of Password.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 14 episode of the NBC game show, Jimmy Fallon and Chrissy Metz are going up against Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown for the $25,00 prize.

The tie-breaking password in question? Mullet.

After the word is revealed to team Fallon-Metz, the This Is Us star asks, "Should we be afraid?" before The Tonight Show host ultimately passes to team McHale-Brown.

"I love you so much, I'm gonna pass," Fallon tells his opponents with a laugh. "If you get this, you win it."

With only a one-word clue to offer McHale, Brown eventually decides on "shag," but McHale is still stumped on the answer. "How much more time do I get to think about it?" a clueless McHale asks in the preview before host Keke Palmer quips, "Not much more!"

After McHale incorrectly guesses "Shaft," it's Fallon's turn to clue his partner in.

photos
Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

With a twangy, southern accent, Fallon says, "Hairstyle."

When Metz doesn't immediately guess the password, Fallon slyly mimes flipping his hair, causing Brown to shout, "Jimmy, that's cheating! You cheated."

Unfortunately for Fallon, Brown is right and buzzers go off confirming his foul play.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

2

Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Wear Military Uniform

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

Palmer hilariously calls out Fallon, "The audience is standing up, they really hated you for that."

Brown adds, "They really hated that you did that."

See the LOL-worthy preview above.

Don't miss the season finale of Password Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

2

Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Wear Military Uniform

3
Breaking

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

4

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

5

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

Latest News

See JoJo Siwa Reunite With Avery Cyrus While Battling Strep Throat

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Jimmy Kimmel Showed Quinta Brunson “Disrespect”

Jesse Powell's Sister Sends Message to Supporters After His Death

Breaking

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Must-Have Products To Prevent Hair Breakage Starting at $8

Exclusive

Elisabeth Moss Weighs In on The Handmaid's Tale Love Triangle

Olivia Wilde Daughter Daisy Lands Role in Don't Worry Darling