Michelle Branch Speaks Out on Relationship With Patrick Carney Amid Suspending Divorce Proceedings

Watch : Michelle Branch Files to Divorce Patrick Carney

After filing for divorce from Patrick Carney in August, Michelle Branch has opened up about potentially working on their marriage.



In mid-August, the "Everywhere" singer filed paperwork to split from husband of three years—with whom she shares son Rhys, 3, and 6-month-old daughter Willie. The day before her filing, on Aug. 11, Branch was arrested for domestic assault after getting into a physical altercation with Carney and accused him of cheating on her in a since-deleted tweet. Now, the singer is reflecting on the current state of their relationship.



"I definitely shouldn't have taken to Twitter to say anything," she told People in a story published Sept. 14. "Here I am saying, 'Please respect our privacy,' but I'm the one who said it to the world."

Branch, who also shares 17-year-old Owen with her ex-husband Teddy Landau, explained that she's trying to be careful with the choice of her words moving forward. "I have to be respectful of the fact that I'm not the only person involved in this," she continued. "We have very small children."