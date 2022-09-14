How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Honored Queen Elizabeth II at London Service

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore special accessories in honor of Queen Elizabeth II while attending the service for the reception of the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 14, 2022 5:05 PMTags
Kate MiddletonRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession

A royal tribute.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both wore accessories honoring Queen Elizabeth II during the reception of the late monarch's coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 14.

For the ceremony, the newly dubbed Princess of Wales donned a diamond and pearl leaf-shaped brooch that had once belonged to Her Majesty. As noted on the website The Court Jeweller, the queen wore the piece during a visit to Seoul, South Korea in 1999, and Kate has been photographed wearing the accessory on previous occasions, including a 2017 commemoration ceremony of the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium and the 2018 Festival of Remembrance in London. 

As for the Duchess of Sussex, she wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings she received from the queen ahead of their first royal engagement together in 2018.

Meghan and Kate were among the many family members at the service. Their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William were also there as were the queen's children and their spouses, including the newly proclaimed King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew.

photos
William & Kate Reunite With Harry & Meghan After Queen's Death

Prior to the service, the queen's coffin was passed from her family to the State in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, with Charles, William and Harry walking behind the coffin along with hundreds of soldiers.

Getty Images/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

2
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

3

How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Honored Queen at London Service

The queen's coffin will lie in state for five days at Westminster Hall, giving members of the public the opportunity to pay their respects following Her Majesty's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.  

Getty Images

See photos of the queen's family members mourning her death at the procession and service below.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex
James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP
Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

2

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Asked About Time With Her Kids

3

How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Honored Queen at London Service

4

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids React to Her Historic Emmy Win

5

Bill Horn Speaks Out Following His Husband Scout Masterson's Death

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel Praises Andrew Garfield for Saving Him at 2022 Emmys

How The Handmaid's Tale Said Goodbye to Alexis Bledel's Emily

Michelle Branch Speaks Out on Relationship With Patrick Carney

Exclusive

Love Island U.K.'s Ekin-Su Teases New TV Show With Davide

How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Honored Queen at London Service

Exclusive

Ryan Eggold Teases New Amsterdam's Emotional Final Season

How Josh Duhamel Landed in the ER Before His Wedding to Audra Mari