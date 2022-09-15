Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Faves From Bésame Cosmetics, Daily Habits, Kaffe & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
For more than 50 years, Hispanic Heritage Month has been a time to recognize, honor, and celebrate Hispanic Americans. One of our favorite ways to do that? Supporting businesses founded by people who identify as having Hispanic heritage.
Here, we've highlighted a few brands in the beauty, wellness, and apparel spaces (and accessories, and home goods), all of which are owned by proud Hispanic Americans. We've added additional information about the brands below as as much as possible. That said: Just as many lines prefer to let the products speak for themselves.
So whether you're looking for a set of made-in-the-USA espresso cups (highly recommended; they're double-walled and super cute) or a shirt that tells people exactly who you are, scroll on and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in style. Literally.
Bésame Cosmetics Exotic Pink Lipstick - 1955
After moving to the United States from Buenos Aires, art director and author Gabriela Hernandez went on to develop Bésame Cosmetics — a meticulously curated beauty line rich with passion and vintage-inspired flair.
This semi-matte shade is a vibrant pink with a long-wearing, satiny finish and a subtle vanilla flavor(!).
Yo Soy AfroLatina &&& Tee
Growing up in Detroit, Yo Soy AfroLatina founder Bianca Kathryn struggled to find representation in media or her community. As an adult, she began to travel and explore her heritage, encouraging her to dive deeper into the magnitude of identities and experiences within the Afro-Latina community.
The result? YSAL, and a mission statement to honor and "empower Black women within the Latin community." The &&& Tee playfully highlights just a few of the company's "favorite products, shows, and artists."
Catano Beauty Soothing & Hydrating Facial Mist
Founded by iconic telenovela actress and host Adriana Cataño, natural and vegan line Catano Beauty offers "all of the luxury," with alcohol-free products crafted to "have you feeling great, inside and out."
This makeup-setting elixir is made with rose water, aloe vera, and similar ingredients that, per the brand, make it gentle enough for all skin types.
Kaffe Espresso Cup Set
I actually have this set of mugs, and I'm a big fan: They're lightweight, dishwasher-safe, and keep my bevs hot (but my hands nice and cool).
Yo Soy AfroLatina Mija Tote
A take-everywhere tote that acts as your daily bag while you're busy securing yours.
Daily Habits Body Cupping Set
Daily Habits recommends applying your go-to body oil to help their body cups glide smoothly over the needed areas. Per the brand, even once a week cupping should help "detoxify the body, relieve muscle tension, and stimulate collagen production" for a radiant glow.
Wags Coconut Lip Scrub
Wags describes their label as "more than a brand," preferring instead to see themselves as a "proactive community" to empower women who love art and beauty that won't harm the environment. This hydrating and exfoliating scrub is just one of their many delightful and vegan offerings.
Bésame Cosmetics American Beauty Lipstick - 1945
Luxurious and long-wearing, this classic berry-red shade includes magenta undertones for a deliciously vintage finish.
Daily Habits Facial Reflexology Tool
Daily Habits designed this tool to encourage you to incorporate the ancient art of reflexology into your regular wellness practices.
Yo Soy AfroLatina Not A Trend Tee
The graphic text on this tee says it all: Your identity is not a trend. As the brand says, representation is "a movement."
Second Wind The Becky Earrings
Put a personal spin on any outfit with these chunky, asymmetrical earrings from Second Wind, a newly launched line from NYC-based stylist Karen Perez.
Daily Habits Blossom Body Oil
Formulated with "enriching and nourishing" ingredients like rosehip and jojoba, this body oil lends a luxurious touch to the everyday.
Yo Soy AfroLatina Chula Crewneck
Stay cozy (and cute) this season with a crewneck that says it all. The brand recommends sizing up for a roomier fit.
