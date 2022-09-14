How Josh Duhamel Landed in the ER Hours Before His Wedding to Audra Mari

Watch : Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel is lucky he was able to make it down the aisle.

The actor's wife, Audra Mari, 28, shared that he had to take a trip to the emergency room, hours before they were set to wed on Sept. 10.

In an interview with Vogue, the former Miss World America winner stated that Josh, 49, threw his back out the night before the nuptials, "pulling some wild dance moves on the party bus."

While Audra did not reveal the moves in question, she joked about how the couple felt the morning of their wedding while they were in the hospital, saying, "Cue the cortisone shot and let's get married!"

The meds clearly worked because Josh was able to watch his beautiful bride walk down the aisle during their lavish wedding, which took place in their home state of North Dakota.

For the ceremony, the Jupiter's Legacy star wore a traditional black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, complete with a white bowtie and old-school coattail, while the bride looked stunning in a white gown created by Leah Da Gloria, which Audra told Vogue she found while scrolling through Pinterest.