Will Scott Bakula Return to Quantum Leap? Hear the New Cast's Response

Could Scott Bakula leap his way onto NBC's Quantum Leap revival?
"Who knows?" star Raymond Lee teased during an exclusive interview with E! News. The new series—which premieres Sept. 19—is based on the original '80s show of the same name, which starred Bakula as time traveler (a.k.a. leaper) Dr. Sam Beckett throughout its five-season run.
And much like Bakula's character, the upcoming revival follows Lee's Dr. Ben Song as he "leaps" into other people's bodies across history to prevent and ensure certain events go down to keep the universe's timeline intact.
When it comes to seeing the two time-traveling men team up onscreen, co-star Ernie Hudson told E! News, "I would love to see that happen. I think we all would."
As exciting as the prospect sounds, nothing is in the works just yet. But fans of the original need not worry, as Hudson—who plays the leader of the Quantum Leap project, Herbert "Magic" Williams—teased that viewers will be "pleasantly surprised" with the new iteration.
"In the original, we had the two guys basically who were leaping from show to show. We still have that in this one, but now, we see all that goes into making that possible," said the Ghostbusters star. "There are a lot of other parts that are happening that weren't quite as obvious in the original series, but we get to meet those people as well."
Despite some modern, technological upgrades—both on and off screen—co-star Caitlin Bassett stated that the show's main premise remains the same. "It's the relationship between the leaper and the hologram," she said, "and what the leaper's there to do and how they navigate through the leap."
The actress—who plays Ben's hologram helper Addison Augustine—continued, "But then, excitedly, on this one, we have HQ, and we have everything that's going on in the background that they weren't able to really do on the first one, which I think is gonna make it a lot more rich and a lot more exciting."
Perhaps Lee sums up what fans should look forward to best. "You can expect a fun ride where no two episodes are ever gonna be the same because no leap is ever gonna be the same," he shared. "So, you can expect a lot of fun adventures with a lot of fun costumes and a lot of fun time periods."
Quantum Leap premieres Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 p.m. on NBC.
