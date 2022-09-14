Why Maya Hawke “Would Love” If Robin Died in Stranger Things Season 5

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

Maya Hawke is bracing herself for the end of Stranger Things.

As the Duffer Brothers continue writing the fifth and final season of the Netflix series, the actress, who plays Robin, is preparing herself for what's to come—namely, the death of multiple characters. "Well, it's the last season," she told The Rolling Stone in an interview published Sept. 14, "so people are probably going to die."

And while no one wants to say goodbye to these beloved characters, Maya has no qualms with Robin potentially being killed off, saying, "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

This may sound morbid, but she has a good explanation. The Mainstream actress—whose parents are Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman—said she feels this way because of the Duffer's habit of giving characters a noble death, including Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, who bravely sacrificed himself to save Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).