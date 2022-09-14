Why Maya Hawke “Would Love” If Robin Died in Stranger Things Season 5

Maya Hawke is bracing herself for the end of Stranger Things.
As the Duffer Brothers continue writing the fifth and final season of the Netflix series, the actress, who plays Robin, is preparing herself for what's to come—namely, the death of multiple characters. "Well, it's the last season," she told The Rolling Stone in an interview published Sept. 14, "so people are probably going to die."
And while no one wants to say goodbye to these beloved characters, Maya has no qualms with Robin potentially being killed off, saying, "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."
This may sound morbid, but she has a good explanation. The Mainstream actress—whose parents are Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman—said she feels this way because of the Duffer's habit of giving characters a noble death, including Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, who bravely sacrificed himself to save Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).
"I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors," Maya continued. "The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."
But should Robin survive the Stranger Things finale, many fans hope her and BFF Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) story continues in the spin-off series the Duffers announced in May. And while Maya said she's generally not a fan of spin-offs, she said that she's game to star in one "if I got to do it with Joe Keery."
As Maya explained, Joe has been the perfect co-star, adding, "He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."
Duffer Brothers, you hear that?
Seasons one through four of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.