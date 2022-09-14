Exclusive

Ryan Eggold Teases New Amsterdam's "Exciting Last Chapter" in Emotional Season 5 First Look

Ahead of the final season of NBC's New Amsterdam, star Ryan Eggold got teary-eyed while teasing what's to come in E! News' exclusive first look at season five. Watch.

By Paige Strout Sep 14, 2022 5:00 PMTags
All good things must come to an end.

The stars of NBC's New Amsterdam will soon scrub in for the last time, as the medical drama premieres its fifth and final season on Sept. 20. Having starred as Dr. Max Goodwin throughout the show's run, actor Ryan Eggold teased how season five will wrap things up in E! News' exclusive first look.

With the series' end also comes "an excitement to bring the show to a close and to sort of put a period at the end of that sentence," according to Eggold, who added, "You don't always get the opportunity to end the story, so it's going to be an exciting last chapter."

Part of that "last chapter" will likely address the fate of Freema Agyeman's Dr. Helen Sharpe, as the actress announced her departure from the series ahead of the final season in July. Engaged to Eggold's Max, the season four finale ended with Helen telling her fiancé she couldn't marry him via phone call at the altar.

As fans prepare for an emotional onscreen goodbye between Max and Helen, Eggold was preparing for one of his own behind the scenes, as saying farewell to the show has been "a mix of emotions" for the longtime star.

"I'm sure there will be sort of the release of like, 'Oh my god, that's so much work,'" said the 38-year-old, "and the sadness of having to say goodbye to people."

Eric Liebowitz/NBC via Getty Images

Regardless, Eggold hopes that fans will enjoy the show's last ride as much as he and the cast and crew have enjoyed making it, stating, "I really hope that we bring it home in a way that is satisfying."

Take a look at Eggold and the cast's final days on set in the full video above.

New Amsterdam season five premieres Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

