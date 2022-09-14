Ryan Eggold Teases New Amsterdam's "Exciting Last Chapter" in Emotional Season 5 First Look

Watch : New Amsterdam Season 5 Emotional Sendoff

All good things must come to an end.

The stars of NBC's New Amsterdam will soon scrub in for the last time, as the medical drama premieres its fifth and final season on Sept. 20. Having starred as Dr. Max Goodwin throughout the show's run, actor Ryan Eggold teased how season five will wrap things up in E! News' exclusive first look.

With the series' end also comes "an excitement to bring the show to a close and to sort of put a period at the end of that sentence," according to Eggold, who added, "You don't always get the opportunity to end the story, so it's going to be an exciting last chapter."

Part of that "last chapter" will likely address the fate of Freema Agyeman's Dr. Helen Sharpe, as the actress announced her departure from the series ahead of the final season in July. Engaged to Eggold's Max, the season four finale ended with Helen telling her fiancé she couldn't marry him via phone call at the altar.