Jada Pinkett Smith Honors Bald Is Beautiful Day With New Selfie

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith's First Appearance Since Oscars 2022

Sept. 13 marks Bald is Beautiful Day, and Jada Pinkett Smith made sure to celebrate.

The actress honored the occasion by posting a stunning selfie to Instagram, captioning it, "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair."

That wasn't the only way she observed the day. Her Facebook watch series Red Table Talk—which she hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith—shared an empowering message to its Instagram.

"Bald is beautiful EVERY day, but we're not mad about showing off a little extra today!" the note read. "Where's all our bald baddies at?! #baldisbeautifulday."

The 50-year-old has often been candid about her alopecia, which causes hair loss

"It was terrifying when it first started," the Girls Trip star said about her hair loss in a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk. "I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god! Am I going bald?'"