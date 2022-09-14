Jada Pinkett Smith Honors Bald Is Beautiful Day With New Selfie

Sept. 13 marks Bald is Beautiful Day, and Jada Pinkett Smith made sure to celebrate.
The actress honored the occasion by posting a stunning selfie to Instagram, captioning it, "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair."
That wasn't the only way she observed the day. Her Facebook watch series Red Table Talk—which she hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith—shared an empowering message to its Instagram.
"Bald is beautiful EVERY day, but we're not mad about showing off a little extra today!" the note read. "Where's all our bald baddies at?! #baldisbeautifulday."
The 50-year-old has often been candid about her alopecia, which causes hair loss
"It was terrifying when it first started," the Girls Trip star said about her hair loss in a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk. "I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god! Am I going bald?'"
However, Jada has learned to love her appearance.
"I don't give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine," she said in the March 22 TikTok, "'Cause guess what? I love it."
While she's unbothered by what anyone thinks, husband Will Smith doesn't want to hear any bad mouthing about her looks. At the 2022 Oscars, when Chris Rock made a jab about her shaved head, he ran onstage and slapped the comedian, telling him to, "Keep my wife's name out of my f--king mouth."
Though Will came to her defense, and has since apologized to Chris, Jada doesn't applaud his actions.
"My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," she stated on a June episode of Red Table Talk. "With the state of the world today, we need them both—and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together."