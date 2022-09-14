See the Sweet Way Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrated Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Hailey Bieber is still Justin Bieber's favorite girl.
The "Peaches" singer, 28, posted a sweet tribute to his wife in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary.
"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber," he captioned the Sept. 13 Instagram photo of the two in bed with their dog. "thanks for making me better in every way."
Hailey, 25, also commemorated their special day on social media, sharing a carousel of pictures of herself and her husband together through the years. "4 years married to you," the model captioned the Instagram post. "the most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."
One of Hailey's snaps featured the couple during their South Carolina nuptials, which were held one year after they secretly wed in a New York City courthouse in 2018. In the photo, the Rhode Beauty founder shared a kiss with her husband while showcasing her Virgil Abloh-designed veil which read, "TILL DEATH DO US PART."
Several of the couple's celebrity friends sent their love and well wishes to the pair, including Kim Kardashian, who commented, "I love you guys."
Khloe Kardashian wrote several red heart emojis, while Hailey's cousin, Ireland Baldwin, commented, "Love your love."
In 2018, a source told E! News that Hailey and Justin tied the knot in the back room of a New York City courthouse.
"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," a separate insider shared. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."
The following year, the "Yummy" singer and Hailey held a lavish wedding ceremony at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in South Carolina.
And while the pair have spent more than six years together, their relationship has experienced normal ups and downs. Hailey recently opened up about how much effort they have to put in to make their marriage work.
"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the model said in an interview for one of Harper's Bazaar's September ICONS covers. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."
She added, "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."