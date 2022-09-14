See the Sweet Way Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrated Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reflects on Marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is still Justin Bieber's favorite girl.

The "Peaches" singer, 28, posted a sweet tribute to his wife in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber," he captioned the Sept. 13 Instagram photo of the two in bed with their dog. "thanks for making me better in every way."

Hailey, 25, also commemorated their special day on social media, sharing a carousel of pictures of herself and her husband together through the years. "4 years married to you," the model captioned the Instagram post. "the most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."

One of Hailey's snaps featured the couple during their South Carolina nuptials, which were held one year after they secretly wed in a New York City courthouse in 2018. In the photo, the Rhode Beauty founder shared a kiss with her husband while showcasing her Virgil Abloh-designed veil which read, "TILL DEATH DO US PART."