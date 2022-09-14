Prince Harry Wears Military Medals to Queen Elizabeth II's Procession After Uniform Snub

Although Harry's uncle Prince Andrew is also a non-working member of the royal family, according to a spokesperson for King Charles, Andrew will be allowed to wear his uniform "special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil."



Two days after his grandmother passed away on Sept. 8, the Duke of Sussex spoke to mourners outside of Windsor Castle. In his message to the crowd, Harry shared, "It's a lonely place up there now without her. Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."