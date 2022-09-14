Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

This wear-everywhere crossbody bag is just as useful as it is stylish. Don't miss this 80% discount.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 14, 2022 2:07 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.

You can get the Kate Spade Laurel Way Greer Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $300, but there's a today-only deal that you cannot miss. An 80% discount is just too good to pass up, right?

Kate Spade Laurel Way Greer Crossbody

Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. It has interior and exterior pockets to help you separate your keys or another essential from the rest of your stuff. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways.

$300
$59t
Kate Spade

If you're looking for more affordable finds, check out Tia Mowry's travel picks $27 and under.

