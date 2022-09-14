Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Unite in Procession Behind Queen’s Coffin

Members of the royal family have come together for the late Queen Elizabeth II's procession.
On Sept. 14, the Queen's casket made its journey from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster (Houses of Parliament). In addition to her eldest son, King Charles III, his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William followed behind her coffin on foot. Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were also in the procession, but traveled behind by car.
After the Queen's coffin reaches the Palace of Westminster, also known as Westminster Hall, the late royal will remain there for what's known as a Lying-in-State period. This five-day timeframe, in which members of the public can file to pay their respects, will end on Monday, Sept. 19, hours before her funeral is set to begin. Thousands of mourners have already began waiting in line in London to pay tribute to the longest-reigning monarch.
The procession for Queen Elizabeth—who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96—comes one day after her coffin reached London from its previous location of St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, who accompanied the casket, shared a few words honoring her mother's legacy on Sept 13.
"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," she wrote in a statement. "It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories."
Charles also paid tribute to his mother in his first speech as King, one day after her passing on Sept. 9.
"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he shared. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing."