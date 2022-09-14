Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Unite in Procession Behind Queen’s Coffin

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Members of the royal family have come together for the late Queen Elizabeth II's procession.



On Sept. 14, the Queen's casket made its journey from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster (Houses of Parliament). In addition to her eldest son, King Charles III, his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William followed behind her coffin on foot. Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were also in the procession, but traveled behind by car.



After the Queen's coffin reaches the Palace of Westminster, also known as Westminster Hall, the late royal will remain there for what's known as a Lying-in-State period. This five-day timeframe, in which members of the public can file to pay their respects, will end on Monday, Sept. 19, hours before her funeral is set to begin. Thousands of mourners have already began waiting in line in London to pay tribute to the longest-reigning monarch.

The procession for Queen Elizabeth—who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96—comes one day after her coffin reached London from its previous location of St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.