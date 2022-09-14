Will Serena Williams "Pull a Tom Brady" and Unretire? She Says...

Watch : Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

Serena Williams is ready to officially say goodbye to tennis—or is she?

The tennis star, who recently announced her retirement from the sport, implied that there may be hope for her return to the game when asked by Jimmy Fallon if she would "pull a Tom Brady" and unretire.

"You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend," she shared on the Tonight Show Sept. 13. "That's what I'm gonna say."

Though we may have to wait and see if Serena, 40, will pick up a tennis racket again, the athlete announced in August that she was retiring from the sport after competing in the U.S. Open.

"I have never liked the word retirement," she wrote for a cover story for Vogue's September 2022 issue. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."