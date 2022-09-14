Will Serena Williams "Pull a Tom Brady" and Unretire? She Says...

Serena Williams is ready to officially say goodbye to tennis—or is she?
The tennis star, who recently announced her retirement from the sport, implied that there may be hope for her return to the game when asked by Jimmy Fallon if she would "pull a Tom Brady" and unretire.
"You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend," she shared on the Tonight Show Sept. 13. "That's what I'm gonna say."
Though we may have to wait and see if Serena, 40, will pick up a tennis racket again, the athlete announced in August that she was retiring from the sport after competing in the U.S. Open.
"I have never liked the word retirement," she wrote for a cover story for Vogue's September 2022 issue. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."
While Serena—who shares 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with husband Alexis Ohanian—said that she wasn't excited about the career move, she wants to focus on other aspects of her life, including her venture capital firm Serena Ventures and expanding her family.
"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family," the four-time Olympic gold medalist continued. "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)